Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp closed today at ₹120.95, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹116.9

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹119.6 and a close price of ₹117.7. The high for the day was ₹119.6 and the low was ₹116.5. The market capitalization stood at 3130.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the low was ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 165196 shares.
Disclaimer
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp has a 13.48% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.85% in december to 13.48% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.56% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 10.31%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 9.92%. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 0.00% in the current and upcoming fiscal years.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 30.24% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 9699.40 crore, which is 4.82% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 3.46% to reach ₹120.95, following the positive trend of its industry peers, including Emerald Leisures. Moreover, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|120.95
|4.05
|3.46
|259.95
|110.0
|3239.04
|Emerald Leisures
|121.55
|5.75
|4.97
|192.55
|74.1
|60.85
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock's price ranged from a low of ₹117.3 to a high of ₹122.1 on the current day.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp closed today at ₹120.95, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price closed the day at ₹120.95 - a 3.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 122.77 , 124.78 , 127.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 118.07 , 115.38 , 113.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 154.64% higher than yesterday
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Delta Corp until 3 PM is 154.64% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹121, up by 3.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹121.1, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.03 & second resistance of ₹120.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹122.03. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹122.03 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|117.49
|10 Days
|119.69
|20 Days
|121.14
|50 Days
|125.87
|100 Days
|135.02
|300 Days
|146.83
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 155.01% higher than yesterday
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 2 PM is 155.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹121.2, up by 3.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp experienced a trading range between 119.65 and 121.5 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke through all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.02
|Support 1
|120.17
|Resistance 2
|122.68
|Support 2
|118.98
|Resistance 3
|123.87
|Support 3
|118.32
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹119.95, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹120.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹120.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 175.41% higher than yesterday
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 1 PM today has increased by 175.41% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹119.8, up by 2.48%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 120.2 and 119.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 119.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 120.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.13
|Support 1
|119.58
|Resistance 2
|120.47
|Support 2
|119.37
|Resistance 3
|120.68
|Support 3
|119.03
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock reached a low of ₹117.3 and a high of ₹122.1 on the current day.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 175.98% higher than yesterday
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM has increased by 175.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹120.15, reflecting a 2.78% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 120.48 and 119.78 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 119.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 120.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.2
|Support 1
|119.2
|Resistance 2
|120.85
|Support 2
|118.85
|Resistance 3
|121.2
|Support 3
|118.2
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|117.49
|10 Days
|119.69
|20 Days
|121.14
|50 Days
|125.87
|100 Days
|135.02
|300 Days
|146.83
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹120, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹120.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹120.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 178.14% higher than yesterday
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 11 AM is 178.14% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹120.4, reflecting a 2.99% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 121.38 and 119.43 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 119.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 121.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.48
|Support 1
|119.78
|Resistance 2
|120.82
|Support 2
|119.42
|Resistance 3
|121.18
|Support 3
|119.08
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹119.9, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹120.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹120.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Delta Corp has increased by 2.78% to reach ₹120.15, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, like Emerald Leisures, are also experiencing growth. On the whole, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.16% and -0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|120.15
|3.25
|2.78
|259.95
|110.0
|3217.62
|Emerald Leisures
|121.55
|5.75
|4.97
|192.55
|74.1
|60.85
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 386.78% higher than yesterday
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 10 AM is 386.78% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹119.95, showing a 2.61% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could be a sign of further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp touched a high of 121.7 & a low of 119.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.38
|Support 1
|119.43
|Resistance 2
|122.52
|Support 2
|118.62
|Resistance 3
|123.33
|Support 3
|117.48
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 3.17% to reach ₹120.6, in line with the performance of its peer companies like Emerald Leisures. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced gains of 0.3% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|120.6
|3.7
|3.17
|259.95
|110.0
|3229.67
|Emerald Leisures
|121.55
|5.75
|4.97
|192.55
|74.1
|60.85
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.55, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹120.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹120.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 2.82% and is currently trading at ₹120.20. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -48.50% to ₹120.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-17.03%
|6 Months
|-17.21%
|YTD
|-19.9%
|1 Year
|-48.5%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.03
|Support 1
|116.03
|Resistance 2
|120.87
|Support 2
|114.87
|Resistance 3
|122.03
|Support 3
|113.03
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1316 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1606 k
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1151 k & BSE volume was 165 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹117.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.6 & ₹116.5 yesterday to end at ₹117.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!