Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp closed today at ₹120.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹120.95

38 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 120.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights Premium
Delta Corp Share Price Highlights

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp's stock opened at 117.3 and closed at 116.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 122.1, while the lowest was 117.3. The market capitalization stands at 3239.04 crore. The 52-week high was 259.95 and the low was 110. The BSE volume for the day was 373739 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03:17 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp has a 13.48% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.85% in december to 13.48% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.56% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:41:23 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 10.31%, and its return on investment was 9.92% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 0.00% and 0.00%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:10:27 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp's EPS has declined by -99999.99% while its revenue has grown by 30.24% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 9699.40 cr, showing a 4.82% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience growth in both revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:07:23 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Delta Corp has decreased by 0.29% to 120.6, while its peers like Emerald Leisures are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp120.6-0.35-0.29259.95110.03229.67
Emerald Leisures127.66.054.98192.5574.163.88
17 May 2024, 05:40:10 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock's low price today is 120.25 and the high price is 122.45.

17 May 2024, 03:50:16 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp closed today at ₹120.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹120.95

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price closed the day at 120.6 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 122.15 , 123.5 , 124.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 119.85 , 118.9 , 117.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:30:35 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:11:30 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹120.95

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price is at 120.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.07 and 122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:53 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:56:42 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days117.06
10 Days119.15
20 Days120.76
50 Days125.35
100 Days134.82
300 Days146.46
17 May 2024, 02:45:05 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -69.04% lower than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 2 PM is down by 69.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 120.5, showing a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:35:12 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's stock reached a peak of 120.8 and a low of 120.4 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 120.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 120.4 and 120.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.77Support 1120.37
Resistance 2120.98Support 2120.18
Resistance 3121.17Support 3119.97
17 May 2024, 02:06:40 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹120.95

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 120.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.07 and 122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:45:08 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -70.42% lower than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 1 PM is 70.42% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 120.65, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:35:08 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 121.12 and 120.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 120.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 121.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.9Support 1120.6
Resistance 2121.0Support 2120.4
Resistance 3121.2Support 3120.3
17 May 2024, 01:07:43 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock reached a low of 120.25 and a high of 122.45 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:52:43 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -71.43% lower than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM is down by 71.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 120.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:40:28 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 121.25 and 120.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 120.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 121.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.12Support 1120.27
Resistance 2121.58Support 2119.88
Resistance 3121.97Support 3119.42
17 May 2024, 12:28:17 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days117.06
10 Days119.15
20 Days120.76
50 Days125.35
100 Days134.82
300 Days146.46
17 May 2024, 12:24:22 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:18:49 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹120.95

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 120.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.07 and 122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47:11 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -73.53% lower than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 11 AM is down by 73.53% compared to yesterday, trading at 120.75, a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:41:04 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's stock reached a peak of 121.6 and a low of 120.55 in the last trading hour. The stock broke through all support levels on an hourly basis, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.25Support 1120.2
Resistance 2121.95Support 2119.85
Resistance 3122.3Support 3119.15
17 May 2024, 11:23:04 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.95, up 0% from yesterday's ₹120.95

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price is at 120.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.07 and 122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15:17 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Delta Corp shares has decreased by 0.08% to 120.85, while its peers like Emerald Leisures are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp120.85-0.1-0.08259.95110.03236.36
Emerald Leisures127.66.054.98192.5574.163.88
17 May 2024, 10:50:30 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -79.27% lower than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 10 AM is down by 79.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 121.45, a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:35:47 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp touched a high of 121.65 & a low of 121.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.63Support 1121.18
Resistance 2121.87Support 2120.97
Resistance 3122.08Support 3120.73
17 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:55:52 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.54% today, reaching 121.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Emerald Leisures, are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.19% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp121.60.650.54259.95110.03256.45
Emerald Leisures121.555.754.97192.5574.160.85
17 May 2024, 09:35:21 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹121.65, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹116.9

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 121.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.07 and 122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15:55 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has dropped by -0.04% and is currently trading at 120.90. Over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has decreased by -46.51% to 120.90, while the Nifty has increased by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.68%
3 Months-15.01%
6 Months-13.57%
YTD-17.09%
1 Year-46.51%
17 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.77Support 1118.07
Resistance 2124.78Support 2115.38
Resistance 3127.47Support 3113.37
17 May 2024, 08:23:04 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1742 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.

17 May 2024, 08:07:14 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹116.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.1 & 117.3 yesterday to end at 116.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

