Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp closed today at 120.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's 120.95

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹117.3 and closed at ₹116.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹122.1, while the lowest was ₹117.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹3239.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the low was ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 373739 shares.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp has a 13.48% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.85% in december to 13.48% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.56% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 10.31%, and its return on investment was 9.92% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 0.00% and 0.00%, respectively.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp's EPS has declined by -99999.99% while its revenue has grown by 30.24% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 9699.40 cr, showing a 4.82% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience growth in both revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Delta Corp has decreased by 0.29% to ₹120.6, while its peers like Emerald Leisures are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|120.6
|-0.35
|-0.29
|259.95
|110.0
|3229.67
|Emerald Leisures
|127.6
|6.05
|4.98
|192.55
|74.1
|63.88
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock's low price today is ₹120.25 and the high price is ₹122.45.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price closed the day at ₹120.6 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 122.15 , 123.5 , 124.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 119.85 , 118.9 , 117.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price is at ₹120.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.07 and ₹122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|117.06
|10 Days
|119.15
|20 Days
|120.76
|50 Days
|125.35
|100 Days
|134.82
|300 Days
|146.46
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 2 PM is down by 69.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹120.5, showing a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's stock reached a peak of 120.8 and a low of 120.4 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 120.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 120.4 and 120.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.77
|Support 1
|120.37
|Resistance 2
|120.98
|Support 2
|120.18
|Resistance 3
|121.17
|Support 3
|119.97
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 1 PM is 70.42% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹120.65, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may indicate further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 121.12 and 120.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 120.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 121.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.9
|Support 1
|120.6
|Resistance 2
|121.0
|Support 2
|120.4
|Resistance 3
|121.2
|Support 3
|120.3
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock reached a low of ₹120.25 and a high of ₹122.45 on the current trading day.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM is down by 71.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹120.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 121.25 and 120.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 120.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 121.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.12
|Support 1
|120.27
|Resistance 2
|121.58
|Support 2
|119.88
|Resistance 3
|121.97
|Support 3
|119.42
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|117.06
|10 Days
|119.15
|20 Days
|120.76
|50 Days
|125.35
|100 Days
|134.82
|300 Days
|146.46
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 11 AM is down by 73.53% compared to yesterday, trading at ₹120.75, a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's stock reached a peak of 121.6 and a low of 120.55 in the last trading hour. The stock broke through all support levels on an hourly basis, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.25
|Support 1
|120.2
|Resistance 2
|121.95
|Support 2
|119.85
|Resistance 3
|122.3
|Support 3
|119.15
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Delta Corp shares has decreased by 0.08% to ₹120.85, while its peers like Emerald Leisures are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|120.85
|-0.1
|-0.08
|259.95
|110.0
|3236.36
|Emerald Leisures
|127.6
|6.05
|4.98
|192.55
|74.1
|63.88
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 10 AM is down by 79.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹121.45, a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp touched a high of 121.65 & a low of 121.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.63
|Support 1
|121.18
|Resistance 2
|121.87
|Support 2
|120.97
|Resistance 3
|122.08
|Support 3
|120.73
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.54% today, reaching ₹121.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Emerald Leisures, are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.19% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|121.6
|0.65
|0.54
|259.95
|110.0
|3256.45
|Emerald Leisures
|121.55
|5.75
|4.97
|192.55
|74.1
|60.85
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at ₹121.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.07 and ₹122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has dropped by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹120.90. Over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has decreased by -46.51% to ₹120.90, while the Nifty has increased by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.68%
|3 Months
|-15.01%
|6 Months
|-13.57%
|YTD
|-17.09%
|1 Year
|-46.51%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.77
|Support 1
|118.07
|Resistance 2
|124.78
|Support 2
|115.38
|Resistance 3
|127.47
|Support 3
|113.37
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.1 & ₹117.3 yesterday to end at ₹116.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
