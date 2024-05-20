Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock price on the last day saw a slight decrease, with the open price at ₹121.9 and closing at ₹120.6. The high for the day was ₹122.65 and the low was ₹120.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹3267.16 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹259.95 and ₹110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,955 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at ₹122 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹119.85 and ₹122.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹119.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at ₹122.00. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -45.69% to ₹122.00. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.64%
|3 Months
|-15.62%
|6 Months
|-12.99%
|YTD
|-17.37%
|1 Year
|-45.69%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.15
|Support 1
|119.85
|Resistance 2
|123.5
|Support 2
|118.9
|Resistance 3
|124.45
|Support 3
|117.55
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.65 & ₹120.55 yesterday to end at ₹120.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
