Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 120.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock price on the last day saw a slight decrease, with the open price at 121.9 and closing at 120.6. The high for the day was 122.65 and the low was 120.55. The market capitalization stands at 3267.16 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 259.95 and 110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,955 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹122, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹120.6

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 122 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 119.85 and 122.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 119.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 122.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at 122.00. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -45.69% to 122.00. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months-15.62%
6 Months-12.99%
YTD-17.37%
1 Year-45.69%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.15Support 1119.85
Resistance 2123.5Support 2118.9
Resistance 3124.45Support 3117.55
20 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1742 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹120.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.65 & 120.55 yesterday to end at 120.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

