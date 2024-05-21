Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 122 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.3 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock saw a slight decrease on the last day with the open price at 121.9 and the close price at 120.6. The high for the day was 122.65 and the low was 120.55. The market cap stands at 3267.16 crore. The 52-week high is 259.95 and the low is 110. The BSE volume for the day was 53,955 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹121.3, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹122

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 121.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 120.58 and 123.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 120.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has dropped by -0.61% and is currently trading at 121.25. Over the past year, Delta Corp's shares have decreased by -44.32% to 121.25. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.99%
3 Months-14.68%
6 Months-11.9%
YTD-16.34%
1 Year-44.32%
21 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.23Support 1120.58
Resistance 2124.37Support 2119.07
Resistance 3125.88Support 3117.93
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 451 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1681 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹120.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.65 & 120.55 yesterday to end at 120.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

