Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock saw a slight decrease on the last day with the open price at ₹121.9 and the close price at ₹120.6. The high for the day was ₹122.65 and the low was ₹120.55. The market cap stands at ₹3267.16 crore. The 52-week high is ₹259.95 and the low is ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 53,955 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at ₹121.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹120.58 and ₹123.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹120.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has dropped by -0.61% and is currently trading at ₹121.25. Over the past year, Delta Corp's shares have decreased by -44.32% to ₹121.25. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.99%
|3 Months
|-14.68%
|6 Months
|-11.9%
|YTD
|-16.34%
|1 Year
|-44.32%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.23
|Support 1
|120.58
|Resistance 2
|124.37
|Support 2
|119.07
|Resistance 3
|125.88
|Support 3
|117.93
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.65 & ₹120.55 yesterday to end at ₹120.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!