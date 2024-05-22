Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Dips in Trading Today

20 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 120.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.15 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock opened and closed at 122 on the last day of trading, with a high of 122 and a low of 120.1. The market capitalization of the company was 3233.34 crore. The 52-week high was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 110. The BSE volume for the day was 66969 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:03:14 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock's price fluctuated between a low of 119.2 and a high of 121.75 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:48:31 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.03% lower than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM is 14.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 120.1, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.

22 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 120.35 and 119.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially utilize rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 119.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 120.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.28Support 1119.93
Resistance 2120.42Support 2119.72
Resistance 3120.63Support 3119.58
22 May 2024, 12:26:34 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days119.63
10 Days118.81
20 Days120.46
50 Days123.77
100 Days134.25
300 Days145.44
22 May 2024, 12:12:12 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.15, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹120.75

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 120.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 120.0 and 121.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 120.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:50:38 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.85% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 11 AM is 4.85% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 120, reflecting a decrease of -0.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:37:07 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 121.03 and 119.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 119.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 121.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.35Support 1119.8
Resistance 2120.6Support 2119.5
Resistance 3120.9Support 3119.25
22 May 2024, 11:28:01 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹120.75

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price is at 120.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 120.0 and 121.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 120.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Delta Corp is currently down by 0.58% at 120.05, while its competitors like Emerald Leisures are showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.11% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp120.05-0.7-0.58259.95110.03214.94
Emerald Leisures147.67.04.98192.5574.173.89
22 May 2024, 10:48:34 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 41.24% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 10 AM is 41.24% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 120.1, up by -0.54%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:35:48 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp touched a high of 120.8 & a low of 119.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.03Support 1119.43
Resistance 2121.72Support 2118.52
Resistance 3122.63Support 3117.83
22 May 2024, 10:16:03 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:56:22 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Delta Corp has decreased by 0.66% to 119.95, while its peers like Emerald Leisures are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp119.95-0.8-0.66259.95110.03212.26
Emerald Leisures147.67.04.98192.5574.173.89
22 May 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹120.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹120.75

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 120.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 120.0 and 121.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 120.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:18:31 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 121.65. Over the past year, Delta Corp's share price dropped by -45.63% to 121.65. In contrast, Nifty experienced a 23.01% rise to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months-17.27%
6 Months-13.19%
YTD-17.23%
1 Year-45.63%
22 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.77Support 1119.97
Resistance 2122.78Support 2119.18
Resistance 3123.57Support 3118.17
22 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1159 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1699 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1092 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

22 May 2024, 08:03:19 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹122 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122 & 120.1 yesterday to end at 122. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

