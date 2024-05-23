Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 120.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock price showed minimal movement on the last day, opening at 120.85 and closing at 120.75. The high for the day was 121.75, and the low was 119.2. The market capitalization stood at 3213.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 259.95 and 110 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 45925 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 120.40. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -49.10% to 120.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months-17.51%
6 Months-13.35%
YTD-17.75%
1 Year-49.1%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.47Support 1119.02
Resistance 2122.88Support 2117.98
Resistance 3123.92Support 3116.57
23 May 2024, 08:25 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1159 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1699 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1092 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹120.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121.75 & 119.2 yesterday to end at 120.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

