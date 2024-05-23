Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock price showed minimal movement on the last day, opening at ₹120.85 and closing at ₹120.75. The high for the day was ₹121.75, and the low was ₹119.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹3213.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹259.95 and ₹110 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 45925 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹120.40. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -49.10% to ₹120.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|-17.51%
|6 Months
|-13.35%
|YTD
|-17.75%
|1 Year
|-49.1%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.47
|Support 1
|119.02
|Resistance 2
|122.88
|Support 2
|117.98
|Resistance 3
|123.92
|Support 3
|116.57
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1092 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.75 & ₹119.2 yesterday to end at ₹120.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.