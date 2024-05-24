Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 120.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.65 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock opened at 120.5 and closed at 120.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 121 and the low was 119.35. The market capitalization stood at 3203.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were 259.95 and 110 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 108,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 791 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1596 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 683 k & BSE volume was 108 k.

24 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹120.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121 & 119.35 yesterday to end at 120.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

