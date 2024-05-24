Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹120.5 and closed at ₹120.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹121 and the low was ₹119.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹3203.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹259.95 and ₹110 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 108,372 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 683 k & BSE volume was 108 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121 & ₹119.35 yesterday to end at ₹120.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.