Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 119.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock showed a slight increase on the last day with an open price of 119.15 and a close price of 119.65. The stock reached a high of 120.7 and a low of 116.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stands at 3134.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 259.95 and a 52-week low of 110. The BSE volume for the day was 130199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.63Support 1115.78
Resistance 2122.12Support 2114.42
Resistance 3123.48Support 3111.93
27 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 791 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1596 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 683 k & BSE volume was 108 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹119.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 120.7 & 116.9 yesterday to end at 119.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

