Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock showed a slight increase on the last day with an open price of ₹119.15 and a close price of ₹119.65. The stock reached a high of ₹120.7 and a low of ₹116.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stands at ₹3134.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹259.95 and a 52-week low of ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 130199 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.63
|Support 1
|115.78
|Resistance 2
|122.12
|Support 2
|114.42
|Resistance 3
|123.48
|Support 3
|111.93
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 683 k & BSE volume was 108 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.7 & ₹116.9 yesterday to end at ₹119.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend