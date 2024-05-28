Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp had a stable day on the stock market, with an open price of 117.4 and a close price of 117.05. The high for the day reached 118.2, while the low was 116.45. The market capitalization stood at 3122.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 259.95 and 110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,388 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 117.35. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's shares have experienced a significant decline of -50.61%, also reaching 117.35. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months-24.7%
6 Months-14.83%
YTD-20.14%
1 Year-50.61%
28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.75Support 1115.9
Resistance 2118.9Support 2115.2
Resistance 3119.6Support 3114.05
28 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1721 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1602 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1538 k & BSE volume was 182 k.

28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹117.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.2 & 116.45 yesterday to end at 117.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

