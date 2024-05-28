Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp had a stable day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹117.4 and a close price of ₹117.05. The high for the day reached ₹118.2, while the low was ₹116.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹3122.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹259.95 and ₹110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,388 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹117.35. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's shares have experienced a significant decline of -50.61%, also reaching ₹117.35. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|3 Months
|-24.7%
|6 Months
|-14.83%
|YTD
|-20.14%
|1 Year
|-50.61%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.75
|Support 1
|115.9
|Resistance 2
|118.9
|Support 2
|115.2
|Resistance 3
|119.6
|Support 3
|114.05
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1538 k & BSE volume was 182 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.2 & ₹116.45 yesterday to end at ₹117.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend