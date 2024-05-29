Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 116.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of 116.6. The stock reached a high of 117.5 and a low of 115.7. The market capitalization stood at 3103.47 crore. The 52-week high was 259.95 and the low was 110. The BSE volume for the day was 157,387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1721 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1602 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1538 k & BSE volume was 182 k.

29 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹116.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.5 & 115.7 yesterday to end at 116.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

