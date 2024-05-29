Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of ₹116.6. The stock reached a high of ₹117.5 and a low of ₹115.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹3103.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the low was ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 157,387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1538 k & BSE volume was 182 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.5 & ₹115.7 yesterday to end at ₹116.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend