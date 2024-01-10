DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Surges in Trading Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : DEN Networks opened at ₹63.22 and closed at ₹62.79 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹69.4 and a low of ₹63 during the day. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is ₹3203.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹65.5 and the 52-week low is ₹25.4. The BSE volume for DEN Networks was 1836259 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|25.28
|1.2
|4.98
|25.48
|12.21
|4474.82
|Dish Tv India
|23.61
|1.58
|7.17
|23.63
|12.4
|4347.21
|DEN Networks
|66.42
|3.63
|5.78
|65.5
|25.4
|3169.72
|GTPL Hathway
|211.15
|10.65
|5.31
|210.0
|93.5
|2374.66
|New Delhi Television
|290.55
|11.35
|4.07
|326.2
|167.05
|1873.21
DEN Networks stock's low price for the day is ₹63, while its high price is ₹69.4.
The current data of DEN Networks stock shows that the price is ₹66.17. There has been a percent change of 5.38% and a net change of 3.38. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for DEN Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,836,259. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.79.
