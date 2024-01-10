Hello User
DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:37 PM IST
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 5.38 %. The stock closed at 62.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.17 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks Stock Price Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : DEN Networks opened at 63.22 and closed at 62.79 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 69.4 and a low of 63 during the day. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 3203.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 65.5 and the 52-week low is 25.4. The BSE volume for DEN Networks was 1836259 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:37 PM IST DEN Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hathway Cable & Datacom25.281.24.9825.4812.214474.82
Dish Tv India23.611.587.1723.6312.44347.21
DEN Networks66.423.635.7865.525.43169.72
GTPL Hathway211.1510.655.31210.093.52374.66
New Delhi Television290.5511.354.07326.2167.051873.21
10 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM IST DEN Networks share price live: Today's Price range

DEN Networks stock's low price for the day is 63, while its high price is 69.4.

10 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM IST DEN Networks share price Today :DEN Networks trading at ₹66.17, up 5.38% from yesterday's ₹62.79

The current data of DEN Networks stock shows that the price is 66.17. There has been a percent change of 5.38% and a net change of 3.38. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹62.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DEN Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,836,259. The closing price for the stock was 62.79.

