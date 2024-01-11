Hello User
DEN Networks Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 4.2 %. The stock closed at 62.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.43 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks Stock Price Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : DEN Networks opened at 63.22 and closed at 62.79 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 69.4 and a low of 63 during the day. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 3,119.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 65.5 and the 52-week low is 25.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,524,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹62.79 on last trading day

On the last day, DEN Networks had a trading volume of 2,524,702 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 62.79.

