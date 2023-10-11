comScore
DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Rises on Stock Market
LIVE UPDATES

DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Rises on Stock Market

2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 50.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.27 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN NetworksPremium
DEN Networks

On the last day, DEN Networks opened at 51.15 and closed at 50.56. The stock had a high of 51.55 and a low of 51. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 2448.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.35 and the 52-week low is 25.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:14:27 AM IST

DEN Networks share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of DEN Networks stock is 50.8, while the high price is 51.55.

11 Oct 2023, 11:11:14 AM IST

DEN Networks share price update :DEN Networks trading at ₹51.27, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹50.56

The current price of DEN Networks stock is 51.27, with a 1.4% increase in the stock's value. This translates to a net change of 0.71 in the stock's value.

11 Oct 2023, 10:23:28 AM IST

DEN Networks share price NSE Live :DEN Networks trading at ₹50.86, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹50.56

The current stock price of DEN Networks is 50.86. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small increase in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 10:16:19 AM IST

11 Oct 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

DEN Networks Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40:20 AM IST

DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹50.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, DEN Networks had a volume of 41,686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 50.56.

