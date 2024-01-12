DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks shares surge on positive market sentiment

DEN Networks Share Price Today : On the last day, DEN Networks opened at ₹66 and closed at ₹65.43. The stock had a high of ₹67.38 and a low of ₹63.76. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is ₹3078.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.4 and the 52-week low is ₹25.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 630,442 shares.
The current stock price of DEN Networks is ₹64.57. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.01.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.48%
|3 Months
|10.46%
|6 Months
|94.29%
|YTD
|13.13%
|1 Year
|84.84%
The current stock price of DEN Networks is ₹64.56, representing a decrease of 1.33% or a net change of -0.87.
On the last day of trading for DEN Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 630,442. The closing price for the stock was ₹65.43.
