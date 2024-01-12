Hello User
DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks shares surge on positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 64.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.57 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks Stock Price Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : On the last day, DEN Networks opened at 66 and closed at 65.43. The stock had a high of 67.38 and a low of 63.76. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 3078.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.4 and the 52-week low is 25.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 630,442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST DEN Networks Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST DEN Networks share price update :DEN Networks trading at ₹64.57, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹64.56

The current stock price of DEN Networks is 64.57. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.01.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST DEN Networks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.48%
3 Months10.46%
6 Months94.29%
YTD13.13%
1 Year84.84%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST DEN Networks share price Today :DEN Networks trading at ₹64.56, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹65.43

The current stock price of DEN Networks is 64.56, representing a decrease of 1.33% or a net change of -0.87.

12 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹65.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DEN Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 630,442. The closing price for the stock was 65.43.

