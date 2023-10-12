Hello User
DEN Networks Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 50.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.02 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks

On the last day of trading, DEN Networks opened at a price of 51.15 and closed at 50.56. The stock had a high of 51.8 and a low of 50.72 during the day. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 2434.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.35 and the 52-week low is 25.4. The stock had a trading volume of 301,842 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹50.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DEN Networks on the BSE, there were a total of 301,842 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 50.56.

