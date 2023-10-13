Hello User
DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 6.17 %. The stock closed at 51.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.17 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks

DEN Networks opened at 50.71 and closed at 51.02, with a high of 54.9 and a low of 50.71. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 2585.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 55.35 and a 52-week low of 25.4. The BSE volume for DEN Networks was 844,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST DEN Networks share price Today :DEN Networks trading at ₹54.17, up 6.17% from yesterday's ₹51.02

The current stock price of DEN Networks is 54.17. The stock has experienced a percent change of 6.17, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹51.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, DEN Networks had a BSE volume of 844,787 shares. The closing price for the stock on this day was 51.02.

