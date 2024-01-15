Hello User
DEN Networks Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
DEN Networks stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 64.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.01 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks Stock Price Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : DEN Networks had an open price of 64.99 and a close price of 64.56 on the last day. The high for the day was 65 and the low was 63.57. The market capitalization of DEN Networks is 3051.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.4 and the 52-week low is 25.4. The BSE volume for the day was 375,313 shares.

15 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST

On the last day of trading, DEN Networks on the BSE had a volume of 375,313 shares. The closing price of the stock was 64.56.

