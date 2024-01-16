Hello User
DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Shows Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 62.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.15 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks Stock Price Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : The last day of trading for DEN Networks saw an opening price of 64.52 and a closing price of 64.11. The stock reached a high of 64.75 and a low of 60.41. The market capitalization for DEN Networks is currently at 2963.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.4, while the 52-week low is 25.4. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,456,838 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST DEN Networks share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST DEN Networks share price Today :DEN Networks trading at ₹62.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹62.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of DEN Networks is 62.15. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹64.11 on last trading day

On the last day of DEN Networks trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,456,838. The closing price for the day was 64.11.

