DEN Networks share price Today Live Updates : DEN Networks Shows Positive Trading Trend

DEN Networks Share Price Today : The last day of trading for DEN Networks saw an opening price of ₹64.52 and a closing price of ₹64.11. The stock reached a high of ₹64.75 and a low of ₹60.41. The market capitalization for DEN Networks is currently at ₹2963.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.4, while the 52-week low is ₹25.4. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,456,838 shares were traded.
Based on the current data, the stock price of DEN Networks is ₹62.15. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of DEN Networks trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,456,838.
