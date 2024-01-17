Hello User
DEN Networks Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DEN Networks stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.82 %. The stock closed at 62.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.4 per share. Investors should monitor DEN Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DEN Networks Stock Price Today

DEN Networks Share Price Today : On the last day, DEN Networks opened at 62.15 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 62.96, while the low was 59.17. The company's market capitalization is 2879.67 crore. The 52-week high for DEN Networks is 69.4, and the 52-week low is 25.4. The BSE volume for the day was 323,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST DEN Networks share price Live :DEN Networks closed at ₹62.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DEN Networks on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 323,596. The closing price of the shares was 62.15.

