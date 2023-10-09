Hello User
Dhampur Bio Organics share price Today Live Updates : Dhampur Bio Organics surges in positive trading

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dhampur Bio Organics stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 176.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dhampur Bio Organics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Dhampur Bio Organics was 174.85, the close price was 173.15, the high was 181.45, and the low was 173.75. The market capitalization of the company is 1176.39 crore. The 52-week high is 229, and the 52-week low is 115.2. The BSE volume for the day was 19,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Dhampur Bio Organics share price Today :Dhampur Bio Organics trading at ₹179.85, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹176.65

The current data of Dhampur Bio Organics stock shows that the price is 179.85, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.81% and has gained 3.2 points.

09 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Dhampur Bio Organics share price Live :Dhampur Bio Organics closed at ₹173.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dhampur Bio Organics had a volume of 19,285 shares. The closing price for the stock was 173.15.

