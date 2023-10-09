Dhampur Bio Organics share price Today Live Updates : Dhampur Bio Organics surges in positive trading

On the last day, the open price of Dhampur Bio Organics was ₹174.85, the close price was ₹173.15, the high was ₹181.45, and the low was ₹173.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1176.39 crore. The 52-week high is ₹229, and the 52-week low is ₹115.2. The BSE volume for the day was 19,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Dhampur Bio Organics stock shows that the price is ₹179.85, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.81% and has gained 3.2 points.
