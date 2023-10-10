Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dhampur Bio Organics Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dhampur Bio Organics stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 176.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.65 per share. Investors should monitor Dhampur Bio Organics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dhampur Bio Organics

On the last day of trading, Dhampur Bio Organics had an open price of 175.05 and a close price of 176.65. The stock reached a high of 180.75 and a low of 173.8. The company has a market capitalization of 1166.1 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 229 and the 52-week low is 115.2. The BSE volume for the day was 16,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Dhampur Bio Organics share price Live :Dhampur Bio Organics closed at ₹176.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Dhampur Bio Organics had a trading volume of 16,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 176.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.