Dhampur Bio Organics share price Today Live Updates : Dhampur Bio Organics sees stock surge in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Dhampur Bio Organics opened at ₹166.85 and closed at ₹176.4. The stock reached a high of ₹166.85 and a low of ₹157. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1080.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹229 and the 52-week low is ₹115.2. The BSE volume for the day was 147,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹169. There has been a percent change of 3.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
