Dhampur Bio Organics share price Today Live Updates : Dhampur Bio Organics sees stock surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dhampur Bio Organics stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 3.81 %. The stock closed at 162.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169 per share. Investors should monitor Dhampur Bio Organics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dhampur Bio Organics

On the last day of trading, Dhampur Bio Organics opened at 166.85 and closed at 176.4. The stock reached a high of 166.85 and a low of 157. The market capitalization of the company is 1080.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 229 and the 52-week low is 115.2. The BSE volume for the day was 147,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Dhampur Bio Organics share price Today :Dhampur Bio Organics trading at ₹169, up 3.81% from yesterday's ₹162.8

The current stock price of Dhampur Bio Organics is 169. There has been a percent change of 3.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Dhampur Bio Organics share price Live :Dhampur Bio Organics closed at ₹176.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dhampur Bio Organics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 147,255. The closing price for the stock was 176.4.

