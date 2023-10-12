Hello User
Dhampur Bio Organics Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dhampur Bio Organics stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 162.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dhampur Bio Organics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dhampur Bio Organics

On the last day of trading, Dhampur Bio Organics opened at 169 and closed at 162.8. The stock reached a high of 169 and a low of 160.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1070.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 229, while the 52-week low is 115.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Dhampur Bio Organics share price Live :Dhampur Bio Organics closed at ₹162.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dhampur Bio Organics on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,182. The closing price for the stock was 162.8.

