Dhampur Bio Organics Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Dhampur Bio Organics opened at ₹169 and closed at ₹162.8. The stock reached a high of ₹169 and a low of ₹160.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1070.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹229, while the 52-week low is ₹115.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,182 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Dhampur Bio Organics share price Live :Dhampur Bio Organics closed at ₹162.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Dhampur Bio Organics on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,182. The closing price for the stock was ₹162.8.