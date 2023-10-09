Dipna Pharmachem Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

On the last day, Dipna Pharmachem's stock opened at ₹15.23 and closed at ₹15.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹16.3 and the low was ₹14.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹17.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.35 and the 52-week low is ₹10.5. The BSE volume for the day was 456,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Dipna Pharmachem Live Updates
09 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Dipna Pharmachem share price Live :Dipna Pharmachem closed at ₹15.8 on last trading day
On the last day, Dipna Pharmachem had a trading volume of 456,000 shares with a closing price of ₹15.8.