Dipna Pharmachem Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Dipna Pharmachem stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -6.71 %. The stock closed at 15.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.74 per share. Investors should monitor Dipna Pharmachem stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dipna Pharmachem's stock opened at 15.23 and closed at 15.8. The stock's high for the day was 16.3 and the low was 14.4. The company's market capitalization is 17.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.35 and the 52-week low is 10.5. The BSE volume for the day was 456,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Dipna Pharmachem share price Live :Dipna Pharmachem closed at ₹15.8 on last trading day

