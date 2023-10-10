Dipna Pharmachem Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Dipna Pharmachem's stock opened at ₹14.99 and closed at ₹14.74. The stock reached a high of ₹14.99 and a low of ₹14.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹29.35 and its 52-week low is ₹10.5. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.