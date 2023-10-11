Dipna Pharmachem Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Dipna Pharmachem opened at ₹15.22 and closed at ₹14.74. The stock had a high of ₹15.41 and a low of ₹14.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.35 and the 52-week low is ₹10.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.