Dipna Pharmachem share price Today Live Updates : Dipna Pharmachem sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Dipna Pharmachem opened at ₹16.1 and closed at ₹15.85. The stock had a high of ₹16.25 and a low of ₹15.83. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.35 and the 52-week low is ₹10.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 51,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Dipna Pharmachem stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹16.5. There has been a percent change of 3.45, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.45%. The net change in the stock price is 0.55, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹0.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive change in price.
On the last day of trading for Dipna Pharmachem, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 51,000.
