Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Sees Positive Trading Day

Dish TV India's stock price remained unchanged at ₹20.02 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹20.56 and a low of ₹19.75. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹3,711.97 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹24.45 and ₹12.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,193,281 shares.
The current day's low price of Dish TV India stock is ₹19.75, while the high price is ₹20.56.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Dish TV India is ₹20.16, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|83.01
|-0.54
|-0.65
|88.3
|48.35
|8690.72
|TV18 Broadcast
|41.97
|-0.31
|-0.73
|51.65
|27.35
|7195.17
|Dish Tv India
|20.2
|0.18
|0.9
|24.45
|12.4
|3719.34
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.02
|-0.13
|-0.65
|22.29
|12.21
|3543.75
|DEN Networks
|53.3
|-1.05
|-1.93
|59.75
|25.4
|2543.6
Dish TV India stock's low price for today was ₹19.75 and the high price was ₹20.56.
On the last day of trading for Dish TV India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 2,193,281 shares were traded. The closing price for each share was ₹20.02.
