Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Livemint

Dish Tv India stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 20.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.16 per share. Investors should monitor Dish Tv India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dish Tv India

Dish TV India's stock price remained unchanged at 20.02 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 20.56 and a low of 19.75. The market capitalization of the company is currently 3,711.97 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 24.45 and 12.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,193,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 12:14 PM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Dish TV India stock is 19.75, while the high price is 20.56.

28 Nov 2023, 11:43 AM IST Dish Tv India share price Live :Dish Tv India trading at ₹20.16, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹20.02

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dish TV India is 20.16, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Dish Tv India Profit Loss

28 Nov 2023, 11:33 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Network 18 Media & Investments83.01-0.54-0.6588.348.358690.72
TV18 Broadcast41.97-0.31-0.7351.6527.357195.17
Dish Tv India20.20.180.924.4512.43719.34
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.02-0.13-0.6522.2912.213543.75
DEN Networks53.3-1.05-1.9359.7525.42543.6
28 Nov 2023, 11:12 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Today's Price range

Dish TV India stock's low price for today was 19.75 and the high price was 20.56.

28 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Network 18 Media & Investments82.7-0.85-1.0288.348.358658.26
TV18 Broadcast42.03-0.25-0.5951.6527.357205.46
Dish Tv India20.280.261.324.4512.43734.07
Hathway Cable & Datacom19.94-0.21-1.0422.2912.213529.59
DEN Networks53.71-0.64-1.1859.7525.42563.17
28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Dish Tv India share price Live :Dish Tv India closed at ₹20.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dish TV India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 2,193,281 shares were traded. The closing price for each share was 20.02.

