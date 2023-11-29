Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Dish Tv India stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 20.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.88 per share. Investors should monitor Dish Tv India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dish Tv India

The stock price of Dish TV India remained unchanged on the last day of trading, opening at 20.02 and closing at the same price. The stock had a high of 20.56 and a low of 19.7 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Dish TV India is currently 3,660.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.45, while the 52-week low is 12.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,496,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Dish TV India reached a low of 19.61 and a high of 20.10 today.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Dish Tv India Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Dish Tv India share price update :Dish Tv India trading at ₹19.88, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹20.02

The current data for Dish TV India stock shows that the price is 19.88, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.66%
3 Months2.74%
6 Months41.79%
YTD7.88%
1 Year-1.0%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Dish Tv India share price Today :Dish Tv India trading at ₹19.88, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹20.02

Dish TV India stock is currently priced at 19.88. It has experienced a decrease of 0.7% in percentage change and a net change of -0.14.

29 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Dish Tv India share price Live :Dish Tv India closed at ₹20.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dish TV India recorded a volume of 5,496,623 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 20.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.