Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Stocks Plummet in Trading

The stock price of Dish TV India remained unchanged on the last day of trading, opening at ₹20.02 and closing at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹20.56 and a low of ₹19.7 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Dish TV India is currently ₹3,660.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.45, while the 52-week low is ₹12.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,496,623 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dish TV India stock shows that the price is ₹19.88, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|2.74%
|6 Months
|41.79%
|YTD
|7.88%
|1 Year
|-1.0%
Dish TV India stock is currently priced at ₹19.88. It has experienced a decrease of 0.7% in percentage change and a net change of -0.14.
On the last day of trading, Dish TV India recorded a volume of 5,496,623 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹20.02.
