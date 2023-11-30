Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Dish TV India opened at ₹20 and closed at ₹19.88. The stock reached a high of ₹20.35 and a low of ₹19.58. The market capitalization of Dish TV India is ₹3625.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.45 and ₹12.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,286,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.