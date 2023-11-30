Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Dish TV India opened at ₹20 and closed at ₹19.88. The stock reached a high of ₹20.35 and a low of ₹19.58. The market capitalization of Dish TV India is ₹3625.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.45 and ₹12.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,286,712 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dish TV India stock's low price for the day was ₹19.1, while the high price reached ₹19.97.
The current stock price of Dish TV India is ₹19.49, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and has dropped by 0.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.42%
|3 Months
|-0.17%
|6 Months
|38.38%
|YTD
|6.79%
|1 Year
|-3.91%
The current data for Dish TV India stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.91, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.22. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change is an increase of 0.22.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Dish TV India on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 4,286,712 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹19.88.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!