Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dish Tv India share price Today Live Updates : Dish TV India Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Dish Tv India stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 19.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.49 per share. Investors should monitor Dish Tv India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dish Tv India

On the last day, Dish TV India opened at 20 and closed at 19.88. The stock reached a high of 20.35 and a low of 19.58. The market capitalization of Dish TV India is 3625.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.45 and 12.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,286,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Today's Price range

Dish TV India stock's low price for the day was 19.1, while the high price reached 19.97.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Dish Tv India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Dish Tv India share price update :Dish Tv India trading at ₹19.49, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹19.69

The current stock price of Dish TV India is 19.49, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and has dropped by 0.2 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Dish Tv India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.42%
3 Months-0.17%
6 Months38.38%
YTD6.79%
1 Year-3.91%
30 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Dish Tv India share price Today :Dish Tv India trading at ₹19.91, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹19.69

The current data for Dish TV India stock shows that the stock price is 19.91, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.22. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change is an increase of 0.22.

30 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Dish Tv India share price Live :Dish Tv India closed at ₹19.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Dish TV India on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 4,286,712 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19.88.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.