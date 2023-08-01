Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks take a hit with negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 3687.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3671.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3695 and closed at 3687.35. The stock reached a high of 3720 and a low of 3677.2. The market capitalization of the company is 97,622.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3976.7 and 2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3671.95, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹3687.35

Divis Labs stock is currently priced at 3671.95 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -15.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% and has lost 15.4 rupees in value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:51 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3687.35 yesterday

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 5860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3687.35.

