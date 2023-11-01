Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 3401.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3385 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3412.85 and closed at 3401.8. The highest price reached during the day was 3417.85, while the lowest was 3373.5. The market capitalization of the company is 89861.11 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3456.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3385, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3401.8

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3385. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.8, which means the stock has decreased by 16.8 rupees.

01 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3401.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 3456 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3401.8.

