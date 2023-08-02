comScore
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 3687.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3638.8 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3695 and closed at 3687.35. The high for the day was 3720 and the low was 3625. The market capitalization of the company is 96598.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 17177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:08:22 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3687.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,177. The closing price for the day was 3,687.35.

