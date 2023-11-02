Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 3387.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3355.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3376.75 and closed at 3387.9. The stock's high for the day was 3402.7, while the low was 3340.05. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is currently at 89089.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 12432 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3387.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories had a volume of 12,432 shares on the BSE. The closing price was recorded at 3,387.9.

