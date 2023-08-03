Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 3638.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3691.35 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3621.05 and closed at ₹3638.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3695.45 and a low of ₹3578.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97993.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock saw a trading volume of 19715 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:25:18 AM IST
