comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:43:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.2 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.15 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.5 -0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Surges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 3726.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3744.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3690 and closed at 3690.25. The stock reached a high of 3764.7 and a low of 3690 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 98,920.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 16,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:14 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3744.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3726.25

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3744.95, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 18.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.5% and the price has gone up by 18.7 units.

04 Aug 2023, 09:19:02 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3732.95, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3726.25

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3732.95, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.18% and a net increase of 6.7 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04:45 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3726.25, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3690.25

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3726.25. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 36, suggesting that the stock has gained 36 points. Overall, the data suggests that Divis Lab stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:10:58 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3690.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,574. The closing price for the shares was 3,690.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout