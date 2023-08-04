Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 3726.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3744.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3690 and closed at 3690.25. The stock reached a high of 3764.7 and a low of 3690 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 98,920.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 16,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3744.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3726.25

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3744.95, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 18.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.5% and the price has gone up by 18.7 units.

04 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3732.95, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3726.25

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3732.95, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.18% and a net increase of 6.7 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3726.25, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3690.25

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3726.25. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 36, suggesting that the stock has gained 36 points. Overall, the data suggests that Divis Lab stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3690.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,574. The closing price for the shares was 3,690.25.

