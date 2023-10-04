Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3775.05 and closed at ₹3764.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3775.05 and a low of ₹3707 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,792.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3003 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3721.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
