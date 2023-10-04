Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 3764.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3721.45 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3775.05 and closed at 3764.75. The stock reached a high of 3775.05 and a low of 3707 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 98,792.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3721.45, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3764.75

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3721.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

04 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3764.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 3003 shares. The closing price for the day was 3764.75.

