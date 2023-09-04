comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 3588.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3608.3 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at 3559.65 and closed at 3588.35. The stock reached a high of 3597.85 and a low of 3532.25. The company has a market capitalization of 95,511.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 8548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08:24 AM IST

Divis Lab September futures opened at 3635.05 as against previous close of 3612.9

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3609.95 with a bid price of 3627.2 and an offer price of 3628.75. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 2409800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:17 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3608.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹3588.8

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3608.3, which represents a 0.54% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 19.5 in the stock price.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:47:38 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3612.15, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3588.8

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3612.15, which represents a 0.65% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.35.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35:30 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.3%
3 Months-2.23%
6 Months25.92%
YTD5.16%
1 Year-0.28%
04 Sep 2023, 09:32:12 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:03:43 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3597.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3588.35

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3597.85. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 9.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward trend.

04 Sep 2023, 08:20:18 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3588.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,548. The closing price of the stock was 3,588.35.

