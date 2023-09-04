Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at ₹3559.65 and closed at ₹3588.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3597.85 and a low of ₹3532.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹95,511.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 8548 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3609.95 with a bid price of 3627.2 and an offer price of 3628.75. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 2409800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3608.3, which represents a 0.54% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 19.5 in the stock price.
Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3612.15, which represents a 0.65% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.3%
|3 Months
|-2.23%
|6 Months
|25.92%
|YTD
|5.16%
|1 Year
|-0.28%
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3597.85. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 9.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,548. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,588.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!