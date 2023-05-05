Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint
Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

The opening price of Divis Lab for the current session was 3279.95, with a high of 3295 and a low of 3255.

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at 3279.95 and closed at 3267.3, with a high of 3295 and a low of 3255. The company's market capitalization was 86,871.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 4551.5 and a 52-week low of 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4062 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:04:39 AM IST

Divis Lab trading at ₹3272.4, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3267.3

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 4062 shares and closed at a price of 3267.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout