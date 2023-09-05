Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 3588.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3621 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Labs opened at 3560.05 and closed at 3588.8. The stock reached a high of 3636.15 and a low of 3560.05. The market capitalization of the company is 96126.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3949 and 2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

