Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 3344.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3348 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3377.35 and closed at 3344.25. The stock had a high of 3387.1 and a low of 3339.75. The market capitalization of the company is 88878.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3949 and 2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3348, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3344.25

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3348, with a net change of 3.75, representing a percent change of 0.11%. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3344.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,773. The closing price for the stock was 3,344.25.

