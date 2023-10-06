Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

Hello User
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3706.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3693.85 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Divis Lab stock opened at 3689.95 and closed at 3706.4. The stock had a high of 3702.35 and a low of 3648.3. The market capitalization of the company is 98,060.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 4423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3706.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 4423 shares. The closing price for the day was 3706.4.

