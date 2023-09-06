Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 3641.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3627.15 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of 3605.35 and a closing price of 3633.2. The stock had a high of 3666.9 and a low of 3605.35. The market capitalization of the company is 96673.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 13256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months-1.72%
6 Months27.94%
YTD6.71%
1 Year1.38%
06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3627.15, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3641.6

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3627.15 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is a decrease of 14.45.

06 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3633.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 13,256 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3633.2 per share.

