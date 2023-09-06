Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of ₹3605.35 and a closing price of ₹3633.2. The stock had a high of ₹3666.9 and a low of ₹3605.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96673.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 13256 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|-1.72%
|6 Months
|27.94%
|YTD
|6.71%
|1 Year
|1.38%
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3627.15 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is a decrease of ₹14.45.
