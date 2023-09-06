Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of ₹3605.35 and a closing price of ₹3633.2. The stock had a high of ₹3666.9 and a low of ₹3605.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96673.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 13256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.