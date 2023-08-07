Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab soars on positive trading day

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3852.15, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3852.15. There has been a 2.82 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 105.7. Click here for Divis Lab Dividend

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3845.35, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3845.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.64, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 98.9, meaning the stock has gained 98.9 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3845.5, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3845.5 with a percent change of 2.64. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.64% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹99.05, which means that the stock has increased by ₹99.05 compared to its previous price.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3827.65, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3827.65. The percent change is 2.17, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 81.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in its price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3815.75, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3815.75, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 69.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.85% and has gained 69.3 points. Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3783, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3783. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 36.55, meaning the stock has gained 36.55 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab Live Updates

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3780, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3746.45 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that its price is ₹3780 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 33.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has gone up by ₹33.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3760, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹3726.25 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3760, which is a 0.91 percent change. This means that the price has increased by 0.91 percent. The net change in the stock price is 33.75, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹33.75.