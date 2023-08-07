Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 3746.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3852.15 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3693.1 and closed at 3726.25. The highest price during the day was 3761.6, while the lowest price was 3693.1. The market capitalization of the company is 99816.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7, and the 52-week low is 2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 9555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3852.15, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3852.15. There has been a 2.82 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 105.7.

Click here for Divis Lab Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3845.35, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3845.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.64, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 98.9, meaning the stock has gained 98.9 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3845.5, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3845.5 with a percent change of 2.64. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.64% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 99.05, which means that the stock has increased by 99.05 compared to its previous price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3827.65, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3827.65. The percent change is 2.17, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 81.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in its price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3815.75, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3815.75, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 69.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.85% and has gained 69.3 points.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3783, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3783. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 36.55, meaning the stock has gained 36.55 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3780, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3746.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that its price is 3780 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 33.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has gone up by 33.55.

07 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3760, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹3726.25

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3760, which is a 0.91 percent change. This means that the price has increased by 0.91 percent. The net change in the stock price is 33.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 33.75.

07 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3726.25 yesterday

On the last day, the total volume of Divis Lab shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9555 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3726.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.