Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 4.65 %. The stock closed at 3349.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3505.7 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, the opening price of Divis Lab was 3350.1, while the closing price was 3349.9. The stock had a high of 3528.2 and a low of 3300 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 93065.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 23538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Divis Lab November futures opened at 3439.0 as against previous close of 3518.6

Divis Laboratories is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 3493. The bid price is Rs. 3501.3 with a quantity of 200, while the offer price is Rs. 3503.95 with a quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 2,621,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3505.7, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹3349.9

The stock price of Divis Labs is currently at 3505.7, with a percent change of 4.65 and a net change of 155.8. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, rising by 155.8 points or 4.65% compared to its previous value. This suggests that the market sentiment towards Divis Labs is positive, and investors may be optimistic about the company's future prospects.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months-8.95%
6 Months6.71%
YTD2.74%
1 Year-6.4%
07 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3505.7, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹3349.9

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3505.7, which represents a 4.65% increase. The net change in price is 155.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant upward movement in value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3349.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 23,538 shares and the closing price was 3,349.9.

