Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of Divis Lab was ₹3350.1, while the closing price was ₹3349.9. The stock had a high of ₹3528.2 and a low of ₹3300 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93065.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 23538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Laboratories is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 3493. The bid price is Rs. 3501.3 with a quantity of 200, while the offer price is Rs. 3503.95 with a quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 2,621,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Divis Labs is currently at ₹3505.7, with a percent change of 4.65 and a net change of 155.8. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, rising by 155.8 points or 4.65% compared to its previous value. This suggests that the market sentiment towards Divis Labs is positive, and investors may be optimistic about the company's future prospects.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|-8.95%
|6 Months
|6.71%
|YTD
|2.74%
|1 Year
|-6.4%
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3505.7, which represents a 4.65% increase. The net change in price is 155.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant upward movement in value.
On the last day, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 23,538 shares and the closing price was ₹3,349.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!