Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab sees gains in trading

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3627.15 and closed at ₹3641.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3717.35 and a low of ₹3627.15. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹98,568.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9697 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3713, which represents a 1.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹71.4.
On the last day of trading for Divis Labs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9697. The closing price for the day was ₹3641.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!