Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 3641.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3713 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3627.15 and closed at 3641.6. The stock reached a high of 3717.35 and a low of 3627.15. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 98,568.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3713, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹3641.6

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3713, which represents a 1.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 71.4.

07 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3641.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Labs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9697. The closing price for the day was 3641.6.

