Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 4.37 %. The stock closed at 3746.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3910.35 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3780 and closed at ₹3746.45. The stock reached a high of ₹3920 and a low of ₹3756.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹103807.51 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 60528 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:12:22 AM IST
